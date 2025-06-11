McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

