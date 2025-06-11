Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Xometry are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. This category includes firms producing industrial robots, service and consumer robots, AI-driven controls, sensor technologies and related software. Investing in robotics stocks offers exposure to the rapid growth and innovation in automation across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,204,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,612,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Xometry (XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

XMTR stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 3,346,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Xometry has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Further Reading