MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

STRK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. 65,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $108.49.

In other MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $719,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,690.90. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,821,926 in the last quarter.

