Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

