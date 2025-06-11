Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of MTUM opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $234.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.