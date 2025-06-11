Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

