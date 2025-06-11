SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

