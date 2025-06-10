Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2,226.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

