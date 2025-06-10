Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,322,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PMAR opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $644.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

