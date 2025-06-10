Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

