Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDO opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.