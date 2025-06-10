Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

