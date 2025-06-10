Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.02 Billion

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $3,239.72 or 0.02959335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $12.02 billion and $7.05 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,359.01 or 0.99894485 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,157.89 or 0.99710766 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,708,995 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
