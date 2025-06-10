PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PCK opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

