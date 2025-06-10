PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCKGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PCK opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.