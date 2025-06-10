Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,145,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after buying an additional 306,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 210,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

