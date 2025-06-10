Attessa Capital LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Attessa Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Attessa Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of SCHR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
