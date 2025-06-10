166,556 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,544,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 124,767 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

