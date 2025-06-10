Pudgy Penguins Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $721.81 million and $135.18 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,359.01 or 0.99894485 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,157.89 or 0.99710766 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ launch date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01090174 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $108,441,411.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

