CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,250 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.