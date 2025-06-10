Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

