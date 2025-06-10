PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

PHK stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

