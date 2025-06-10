Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,755,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

