Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 171.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 336,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.11.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

