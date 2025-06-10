Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,165,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

