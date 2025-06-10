Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,226 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.