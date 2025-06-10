Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.