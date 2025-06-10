JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stake Lifted by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPSE. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

