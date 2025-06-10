CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

