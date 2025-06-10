Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Stock

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
