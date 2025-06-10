Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

