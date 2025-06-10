Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

