Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

