Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $126.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.