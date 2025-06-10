Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 15,600 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.