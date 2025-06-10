Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

PLD opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.