FY2026 Earnings Forecast for MU Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $10.13 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.