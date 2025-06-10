Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates MiMedx Group FY2026 Earnings

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 207,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,461 shares of company stock worth $477,301. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

