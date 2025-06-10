Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MOH FY2026 Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the company will post earnings of $28.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

NYSE:MOH opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.91 and its 200-day moving average is $307.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

