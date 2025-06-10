Brokers Set Expectations for Nyxoah FY2026 Earnings

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nyxoah in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Nyxoah stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Nyxoah by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.