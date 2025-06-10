Analysts Offer Predictions for JSPR FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JSPR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.