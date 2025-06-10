Analysts Offer Predictions for JSPR FY2026 Earnings

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.96) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JSPR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.24).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

