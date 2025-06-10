Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Immatics FY2026 Earnings

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Immatics Stock Up 0.5%

IMTX stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Immatics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

