Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Legend Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEGN. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 193.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $48,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

