JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

