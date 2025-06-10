Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,177 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

