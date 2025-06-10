SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

