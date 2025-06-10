Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,598,000 after acquiring an additional 576,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,527 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 20.2%

DFIC stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

