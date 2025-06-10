Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE UPS opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

