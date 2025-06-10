ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $770.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.