Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 70,235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66,259.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,235 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

