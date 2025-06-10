Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

